Marietta College senior volunteering at men’s basketball Final Four

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Marietta College senior is getting the chance to volunteer at one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

Justin Blasko, a sports management major at Marietta College says that he will be heading to New Orleans to volunteer at the men’s basketball Final Four.

Blasko says that he will be taking part in fan engagement for his volunteer work and will be both outside and inside the arena.

Blasko says that he got the opportunity to volunteer in December.

“I was in Florida over Christmas break working the Boca Raton Bowl with our sports management group. And our professor, one of his colleagues came down just to see things how we run things down there. And she’s just in conversation, ‘Yeah, I’m taking a group to the Final Four. Would any of your students be interested in going?’ So, he relayed that to us. So, I took that chance and opportunity,” says Blasko.

Blasko says that he is excited for this opportunity to both add this to his resume and experience the final four.

He says he doesn’t have a favorite to win the title, but he does not want Duke to win.

