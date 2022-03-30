Advertisement

Marietta College senior volunteering at men’s basketball Final Four

WTAP News @ 5- MC senior volunteering at men's final four
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Marietta College senior is getting the chance to volunteer at one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

Justin Blasko, a sports management major at Marietta College says that he will be heading to New Orleans to volunteer at the men’s basketball Final Four.

Blasko says that he will be taking part in fan engagement for his volunteer work and will be both outside and inside the arena.

Blasko says that he got the opportunity to volunteer in December.

“I was in Florida over Christmas break working the Boca Raton Bowl with our sports management group. And our professor, one of his colleagues came down just to see things how we run things down there. And she’s just in conversation, ‘Yeah, I’m taking a group to the Final Four. Would any of your students be interested in going?’ So, he relayed that to us. So, I took that chance and opportunity,” says Blasko.

Blasko says that he is excited for this opportunity to both add this to his resume and experience the final four.

He says he doesn’t have a favorite to win the title, but he does not want Duke to win.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person taken to hospital after stabbing on 37th Street in Parkersburg
Willis is chosen as new superintendent of Wood County Schools.
UPDATE: Christie Willis chosen as new Wood County Schools Superintendent
Clarksburg excavator incident
Man identified, details released in fatal workplace accident
Crystal Dawn Burke will serve five years for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Former Marietta basketball coach sentenced to five years
UPDATE: Man sentenced in “quick draw” shooting death case

Latest News

The CDC is saying Bon Voyage to its risk assessment for cruise travel.
CDC says ‘Bon Voyage’ to its risk assessment for cruise travel
Marietta Main Street launching Downtown Art Grant Program
Marietta Main Street launching Downtown Art Grant Program
WTAP News @ 11-Burke sentencing-3-28-2022
WTAP News @ 11-Burke sentencing-3-28-2022
Lemming and Hall arrested.
Two men arrested for alleged sex crimes involving children