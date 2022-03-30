Marietta Main Street launching Downtown Art Grant Program

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street is looking to add more to the downtown area and the businesses there.

The non-profit is launching a Downtown Art Grant Program called Art Local.

Businesses in the downtown area of Marietta can apply for a grant that would allow an artist to add art to their business whether it be inside or outside the business.

Businesses can use a local artist, meaning within 90 miles of Marietta.

Marietta Main Street executive director, Jen Tinkler says the project will be beneficial for tourism and businesses.

“Public art makes a community feel like they’re very unique. And I think with adding more of that historically relevant public art and you get the fun public art, I think that that offers a lot for tourism. It offers a lot for the locals to come down and see. And if you want to come down and see the mural, you’re going to come down and shop, or you’re going to come down and eat. So, that brings people and I think that all of the downtown businesses will benefit from it,” says Tinkler.

The new grant program will match dollars of up to $15 hundred or 50 percent of the cost for the art projects.

The initial funds for the program is provided by the Marietta Community Foundation as a part of its 2021 fall grant cycle.

The deadline for businesses to submit for this program is May 20.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.