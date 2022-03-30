Obituary: Burchard, Wayne Franklin

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wayne Franklin Burchard, 74, of Parkersburg, W.Va. passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 in Clarksburg, W.Va. as the result of a job site accident.

He was born March 30, 1947 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Ralph F. and Deena Bowser Burchard.

Wayne was a U.S. Navy veteran having served from 1965 to 1967. He had worked at the Viscose plant. He was a truck driver and had owned his own tree cutting and trimming business. He enjoyed working on trucks and pruning trees. Wayne was a Jehovah’s Witness.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Ann Casto and husband, Basil, of Parkersburg; two grandchildren, Alexis and Hannah Casto; three sisters, Gloria Steed and Deloris Kaslin, both of Jacksonville, Fla. and Penny Burchard of Parkersburg; two brothers, Ralph Burchard of South Carolina and John Burchard of Jacksonville, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

It was Wayne’s wishes to be cremated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory, 521 – 5th Street, Parkersburg.

