Obituary: Crouch, Quinten Alan “Q-Bird”

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Quinten Alan “Q-Bird” Crouch, 29 of Belpre, OH went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 28, 2022.

He was born April 2, 1992 in Parkersburg, WV and is the loving son of Michele R. Miller (Rudy Chavez) of Little Hocking, OH; Mark Alan Crouch (Tammy C. Matheny Crouch) of Washington, WV. He is the fiancé to the love of his life, Hannah A. Small and daddy to his cherished son Julius Beckham “J-Bug” Miller, both of Belpre. Quinten was the only grandson to paternal grandparents Ted and Maxine Bush Crouch of Vienna; a life long best friend/brother Joey Cassidy of Belpre, OH, Honorary sister Heather Sprouse and step brother Donnicio Chavez.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Paul and Carolyn Blair Miller.

Quinten lived life to the fullest ever day and never knew a stranger. He loved to laugh, had a tender heart and a loving and thoughtful personality. He enjoyed flathead catfishing, playing video games, monopoly, cards, listening to his favorite music and spending time with his family and fiends.

A Celebration of life service will be held at 1 PM, Saturday April 2,2022 at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre with Reverend Leon Valentine officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Rockland Cemetery in Belpre, OH

