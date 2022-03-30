Obituary: Glodowski, Leonard J.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Leonard J. Glodowski, 86, entered Eternal Life on March 29, 2022.

He was born October 31, 1935 (Halloween) of the late Louis and Cecilia (Lesinski) Glodowski.

He is with the Lord, his family and friends. Leonard was owner and manager of Best Western Inn in Parkersburg, WV for 40 years. He loved God, family, friends, sports and pets.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ruth (Jacobs) Glodowski of Parkersburg; his two sons Michael J. Glodowski of Parkersburg and Joseph L. Glodowski of Belpre; five grandchildren, Justin, Samantha, Shannon, Bailey, Parker; nine great grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Norbert (Sandy) Glodowski of Menasha, WI, Jerome (Mary) Glodowski of Neenah, WI, Mary Ann Glodowski Cramer of Warrenville, IL, Joan Glodowski Loomis of Neenah, WI, Veronica Glodowski of Warrenville, IL, Michael A. Glodowski of Omro, WI; one brother-in-law; one sister-in-law; many loving nieces, nephews and their children, and many loving cousins.

He is preceded into Eternal Life by his parents; one brother, Jerome Glodowski; one brother-in-law, Jerry Loomis; and one sister-in-law Carol Glodowski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday 10:00 am at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church with Father John Rice as celebrant.

Burial will follow at Mt Carmel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday 5-7pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

