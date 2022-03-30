Obituary: Kelley, Carolyn Ann

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carolyn Ann Kelley, 73, of Parkersburg passed away March 19, 2022 at Parkersburg Care Center.

She was born on May 23, 1948 in Parkersburg, WV the daughter of the lat Overton and Mary Lyons.

Carolyn is survived by her children Veronica Kelley, Jeff Kelley, Wilbert Kelley and several grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Wilbert F. Kelley.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm Friday at Merrill Chapel Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.