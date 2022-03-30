Obituary: Poole, Norma Lee (Weaver)

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Norma Lee (Weaver) Poole departed this life at 5:30 AM on March 25, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Mineral Wells, West Virginia. She was 94 years old. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was loved dearly by her family and will be greatly missed.

Norma was born on November 27th 1927 in Hartford, West Virginia to Charles and Grace Weaver. Growing up during the Great Depression with her eight brothers and sisters had a profound effect on her life, giving her courage and a strong work ethic. After graduating from Wahama High School in 1946, she moved to Parkersburg WV where she attended Mountain State Business College. Not long after, she took an office job at Broughton’s Dairy where she worked until 1961. Unusual for the times, as a determined single woman in her 20′s, she secured a loan and purchased her little red brick home on 36th Street. In November 1957 she married Dean Poole also of Parkersburg. In 1961 she gave birth to her first child Susan followed by her son Mark in 1963. She left work to stay at home and raise her kids. She returned to work in the late 70′s first as a secretary for Dr. Stephen Folickman Podiatrist, then for State Farm Insurance and finally for the Parkersburg Neurological Associates as a billing specialist where she stayed until retirement.

Norma was a devout Christian her entire life and enjoyed attending regular services at The North End Church Of Christ. She loved music and enjoyed singing at church and at Weaver family get togethers. Her greatest love was her family. She adored her brothers and sisters and spent much of her spare time helping out with her beloved grandkids Christopher and Olivia. In her later years, she cherished the time she got to spend with her two great grand-daughters Audrey and Phebe. She was glad to smile and loved to laugh. She loved going to the beach, gardening and playing cards with her friends .

Norma is survived by her 3 brothers Charles, Donald and Dennis Weaver, her daughter Susan (Joe) Miller, her son Mark (Suzanne) Poole, her grandchildren Chris Cyran and Olivia (Cody) Merritt and great grandchildren Audrey Cyran and Phebe McCray.

She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Grace Weaver, her sisters Marjorie Gerlach, Frances Loueva Kent, Audrey Stewart, Nelda Ohlinger, Patty Weaver and her husband Dean Poole.

A memorial service will be held at 4PM on Sunday April 10, 2022 at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. The family will receive friends from 2 - 4 prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

