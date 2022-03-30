Advertisement

Obituary: Ritchie, Larry

By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Larry Ritchie, 74, of Marietta passed away March 29, 2022, at home.

Larry was a beloved husband of 52 years to his wife Mary Lou Ritchie.  He was a treasured father to sons Larry Ritchie, Jr. (Diana Kasperek) of Columbus and Andy (Amanda) Ritchie of Marietta. 

Also he was a cherished grandpa to Ethan Ritchie and Elizabeth Ritchie and brother to Robert (Sharon) Ritchie of Marietta and sister to Sandy Thomas of Florida.

According to his wishes, he will be cremated and no services will be held at this time. 

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

