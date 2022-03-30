Obituary: Taylor Jr., Freddy

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Freddy Taylor, Jr. 50, of Marietta passed away unexpectedly March 28, 2022.

He was born April 27, 1971, in Marietta to Fred Taylor, Sr. of Marietta and Arlene Lauderman Taylor of Marietta. He was a 1990 graduate of Marietta High School.

He is survived by parents and his fiancee’ Sandra (Sis) Forinash and son Elijah Taylor, brother Steve Taylor, two sisters, Carla Taylor and Tammy Taylor, half brother Freddy Scarbrough, two half sisters Patty Best and Crystal Taylor and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, James Taylor and two half brothers, Jason Taylor and Daniel Taylor.

Family will greet friends on Saturday (Apr. 2) from 2-4 and 6-8 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

The family would appreciate donations to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

