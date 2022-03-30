Advertisement

Ohio elections chief pressed for position on May 3 primary

Judges expressed frustration at Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s lack of guidance...
Judges expressed frustration at Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose's lack of guidance or opinion on the matter.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A three-judge panel pressed top Ohio elections officials Wednesday to identify a timeline that would allow for delaying the May 3 primary election and under which legislative map to hold it.

The panel signaled concern about granting Republican voters’ request to uphold district boundaries the Ohio Supreme Court has declared unconstitutional.

Judges expressed frustration at Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s lack of guidance or opinion on the matter.

Complicating matters for them is that the unconstitutional maps before them were superseded Monday by a fourth plan.

Those maps are again being challenged.

