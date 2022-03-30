Advertisement

One person taken to hospital after stabbing on 37th Street in Parkersburg

(KTTC)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County 911 Center says they have gotten a report of a stabbing in Parkersburg. They say it was on the 1200 block of 37th Street around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital.

Details are limited right now. WTAP will update you as soon as we get more information.

