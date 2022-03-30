Online payment services available to W. Va. local governments

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Local governments in West Virginia can now use online payment services for their constituents.

State Treasurer Riley Moore says his office has launched the new platform, called WV Go-Pay.

The legislature last year passed a bill proposed by Moore requiring all local governments to offer online payment options.

The system features credit and debit card payment options, electronic financial transactions and direct deposits.

Moore says people will no longer have to take time off work to go to a local courthouse or city hall to pay for government services.

He says the platform will help them avoid some of the high service fees currently charged by some places.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.