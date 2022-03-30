Advertisement

Two men arrested for alleged sex crimes involving children

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two men are arrested for alleged sex crimes involving children.

David Lemming was arrested for one count of distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He is a 54 year-old-man from Parkersburg. He was arrested on March 25th, 2022.

Parkersburg Police Detectives and West Virginia State Police Troopers assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at his address in Parkersburg in February of 2022. An analysis of his laptop allegedly showed 11 images that were determined to depict minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

He was processed at the Parkersburg Police Department and then arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court where bond was set at $100,000. He failed to post bond and is currently in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing in Magistrate Court.

Parkersburg Police also arrested Delbert Hall for soliciting a minor via computer. Hall allegedly engaged in communication via an electronic device with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. He is a 39-year-old man from Parkersburg.

Hall talked about engaging in sexual activities with the girl and also sent her numerous pictures of his face and genitalia. He also traveled to a location to meet her.

Hall was arrested and transported to the Parkersburg Police Department where he was processed. Hall was later arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court where bond was set at $15,000. Hall failed to post bond and is currently in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing in Magistrate Court.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law.

