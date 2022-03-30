United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley goes over $1 million for second year in a row

Advertisement

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is close to the end of its annual campaign.

After last year’s record-breaking campaign where the non-profit earned roughly $1.15 million, the organization is close to matching that goal once again.

United Way Alliance executive director, Stacy DeCicco says that the group is at roughly 97 percent of that goal once again.

However, she says that even if they don’t reach this mark, it is still a monumental moment for the non-profit.

“It’s monumental to get to $1 million. I think if you back up several years ago, I’m not sure our United Way was even thinking big enough to think that was something that we could accomplish. And that campaign has been grown through our impact. It’s been our increasing impact and our increasing touches in the community that have grown that campaign. And it means a lot of things. It means we have a team here at United Way that is working hard every day, year-round, to deliver the impact. And believing that that’s what brings in a campaign,” says DeCicco.

DeCicco credits the many events that are being brought back during the 2021 through 2022 campaign for getting them over the $1 million mark.

The campaign is ending this Thursday.

You can help the non-profit get closer to this goal by clicking on the link to help with the goal.

