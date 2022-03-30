Vietnam War veterans get their “welcome home”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vietnam War veterans joined each other for the “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans” event.

This event serves as a way to give veterans the welcome home they were not given after war.

“I think for Vietnam vets especially that the people here to support them helps them to get past that period of time when they felt that they were rejected or not appreciated,” says veteran and licensed counselor, Rick Stanley. “And it really helps them to understand the community is behind them and they do appreciate their military service.”

There were about 150 people in the crowd. A lot of them were veterans from wars after Vietnam.

“When it comes to veterans, there’s a brotherhood and a sisterhood that no matter what you fought, no matter what time or what year we all share the same experiences,” says W.Va. Disabled American Veterans state commander, William Elkins. “So, even being able to come together and just have some fellowship will mean a lot to us more than it does anything.”

There were also resources for veterans looking for help.

Vietnam veterans, like event organizer Jerry Smith says that he appreciates the community’s willingness to help.

“it’s just a great feeling to have this kind of support,” says Smith. “Not only the veterans but from family members standing behind us over the years. You know that was 50-something years ago. Some of the people here wasn’t around 50 years ago.”

Some veterans say coming to this event is therapeutic for them.

“PTSD is real, and we need to work our way through it,” says Smith. “And that’s what the counseling and everything like that is all about. And to get around that, if I’m around other vets that’s the best therapy for me. I like people that are not veterans, but I feel more comfortable around veterans. That’s therapy for me and it just means a great deal for me.”

The Parkersburg South ROTC was there to perform, and the Parkersburg South choir sang the National Anthem and “My Home Among the Hills” for the veterans.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.