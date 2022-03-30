Women in local government speak at panel at Parkersburg & Wood County Library

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - March is Women’s History Month and women in local government were at the Parkersburg and Wood County Library for a panel about being a woman in government.

Former Williamstown Mayor Jean Ford, Parkersburg City Councilwomen Sharon Kuhl, Jessica Cottrille, and Wendy Tuck, City of Vienna Recorder Melissa Elam and Vienna City Councilwoman Kim Williams were there.

Councilwoman Kuhl shared that your age should not stop you from pursuing your dream. She ran for council at age 60, she said.

She says that women often think of little things that might be overlooked. She talked about how she used this skill for renovating Southwood Pool.

“We add that little bit of extra that needs to be done, you know, whether it be the landscaping around the pool or landscaping the fountain or anything, we add that little bit of woman’s touch and every city needs that,” said Kuhl.

According to unwomen.org, at the current rate, gender parity in national legislative bodies will not be achieved before 2063.

For more on this story, check out our previous coverage.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.