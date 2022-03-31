Arts and entertainment events happening March 31st-April 3rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
THURSDAY, MARCH 31ST
Free Creative Drama Workshop for Grades 3-6 at Emerson Ave. Library, Thurs. 4:30-5:50pm
2022 WVAEA Youth Month Art Exhibit at Parkersburg Art Center, Tues-Fri. 10am-5pm until April 2nd
Ethan Timm at Over the Moon Pub and Pizza, Thurs. 6pm
How We Write Songs with Todd Burge at the Stage Door, Thurs. 6:30-8pm
FRIDAY, APRIL 1ST
Brown Baggin’ Thru History at Campus Martius, Fri. 12-1pm
Marietta First Friday “Peep Show” Events:
Peep Sculptures by MOV Businesses and Nonprofits, Downtown Marietta, Fri. 5-9pm
Artsbridge Free Art Project and Peep Sculpture in front of the Armory, Fri. 5-9pm
HSOV– Animal Kissing Booth and Peep Sculpture in front of the Armory, Fri. 5-9pm
Dustin Kidow at the Layfette Hotel, Fri. 5pm
Sour Mash String Band at Peoples Bank Theatre, Fri. 6pm
Matt Rogers & Anthony Mossburg at The Adelphia, Fri. 9pm
Barrie Kaufman Exhibit Opening at the Parkersburg Art Center, Fri. 5:30-7:30pm
Division Street Band at Parkersburg Brewing Company, Fri. & Sun. 7-10pm
Opening Night of Footloose the Musical at PSHS, Fri. 7pm
Band of Brothers at Parkersburg VFW, Fri. 8pm
SATURDAY, APRIL 2ND AND SUNDAY, APRIL 3RD
Free Showing of Space Jam at Odyssey 7 Theatre, Sat. 10am
New Era Kite Fest at New Era One Room School House, Sat.-Sun. 11am-4pm
Opening Minds Through Art Exhibit Opening at Parkersburg Art Center, Sat. 2-3pm
Fallen Snow Painting Party and Abby Farnsworth Book Signing at The Watering Can Art Studio, Sat. 3-6pm
Footloose the Musical Dinner Theatre at PSHS, Sat. 6pm
The Troubadours at The Adelphia, Sat. 9:30pm
Sensitive Bunny-Bunny Photo Experience for Children with all Spectrums of Special Needs at Grand Central Mall, Sat. 9–11am
Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sun. 11am-2pm
Also, check out all the art classes for kids and adults at Makerspace, Parkersburg Art Center and the Watering Can Art Studio
