Advertisement

Arts and entertainment events happening March 31st-April 3rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley

(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

THURSDAY, MARCH 31ST

Free Creative Drama Workshop for Grades 3-6 at Emerson Ave. Library, Thurs. 4:30-5:50pm

2022 WVAEA Youth Month Art Exhibit at Parkersburg Art Center, Tues-Fri. 10am-5pm until April 2nd

Ethan Timm at Over the Moon Pub and Pizza, Thurs. 6pm

How We Write Songs with Todd Burge at the Stage Door, Thurs. 6:30-8pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 1ST

Brown Baggin’ Thru History at Campus Martius, Fri. 12-1pm

Marietta First Friday “Peep Show” Events:

Peep Sculptures by MOV Businesses and Nonprofits, Downtown Marietta, Fri. 5-9pm

Artsbridge Free Art Project and Peep Sculpture in front of the Armory, Fri. 5-9pm

HSOV– Animal Kissing Booth and Peep Sculpture in front of the Armory, Fri. 5-9pm

Dustin Kidow at the Layfette Hotel, Fri. 5pm

Sour Mash String Band at Peoples Bank Theatre, Fri. 6pm

Matt Rogers & Anthony Mossburg at The Adelphia, Fri. 9pm

Barrie Kaufman Exhibit Opening at the Parkersburg Art Center, Fri. 5:30-7:30pm

Division Street Band at Parkersburg Brewing Company, Fri. & Sun. 7-10pm

Opening Night of Footloose the Musical at PSHS, Fri. 7pm

Band of Brothers at Parkersburg VFW, Fri. 8pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 2ND AND SUNDAY, APRIL 3RD

Free Showing of Space Jam at Odyssey 7 Theatre, Sat. 10am

New Era Kite Fest at New Era One Room School House, Sat.-Sun. 11am-4pm

Opening Minds Through Art Exhibit Opening at Parkersburg Art Center, Sat. 2-3pm

Fallen Snow Painting Party and Abby Farnsworth Book Signing at The Watering Can Art Studio, Sat. 3-6pm

Footloose the Musical Dinner Theatre at PSHS, Sat. 6pm

The Troubadours at The Adelphia, Sat. 9:30pm

Sensitive Bunny-Bunny Photo Experience for Children with all Spectrums of Special Needs at Grand Central Mall, Sat. 9–11am

Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sun. 11am-2pm

Also, check out all the art classes for kids and adults at Makerspace, Parkersburg Art Center and the Watering Can Art Studio

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person taken to hospital after stabbing on 37th Street in Parkersburg
Derek Taylor has been charged with murder for the death of Cory Friend. Taylor allegedly...
Parkersburg man’s malicious assault charge upgraded to a murder charge
Quinten Alan “Q-Bird” Crouch Obit
Obituary: Crouch, Quinten Alan “Q-Bird”
Lemming and Hall arrested.
Two men arrested for alleged sex crimes involving children
Willis is chosen as new superintendent of Wood County Schools.
UPDATE: Christie Willis chosen as new Wood County Schools Superintendent

Latest News

People under 50 who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are also eligible for a second...
Local health departments expand Covid booster clinics
Derek Taylor has been charged with murder for the death of Cory Friend. Taylor allegedly...
Parkersburg man’s malicious assault charge upgraded to a murder charge
Dr. Geoffrey Cousins has been a surgeon for almost two decades.
It’s National Doctors’ Day: A look into the stethoscope
Taylor charged with murder
WTAP News @ 10 - Taylor murder charge