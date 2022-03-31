Arts and entertainment events happening March 31st-April 3rd across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

THURSDAY, MARCH 31ST

Free Creative Drama Workshop for Grades 3-6 at Emerson Ave. Library, Thurs. 4:30-5:50pm

2022 WVAEA Youth Month Art Exhibit at Parkersburg Art Center, Tues-Fri. 10am-5pm until April 2nd

Ethan Timm at Over the Moon Pub and Pizza, Thurs. 6pm

How We Write Songs with Todd Burge at the Stage Door, Thurs. 6:30-8pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 1ST

Brown Baggin’ Thru History at Campus Martius, Fri. 12-1pm

Marietta First Friday “Peep Show” Events:

Peep Sculptures by MOV Businesses and Nonprofits, Downtown Marietta, Fri. 5-9pm

Artsbridge Free Art Project and Peep Sculpture in front of the Armory, Fri. 5-9pm

HSOV– Animal Kissing Booth and Peep Sculpture in front of the Armory, Fri. 5-9pm

Dustin Kidow at the Layfette Hotel, Fri. 5pm

Sour Mash String Band at Peoples Bank Theatre, Fri. 6pm

Matt Rogers & Anthony Mossburg at The Adelphia, Fri. 9pm

Barrie Kaufman Exhibit Opening at the Parkersburg Art Center, Fri. 5:30-7:30pm

Division Street Band at Parkersburg Brewing Company, Fri. & Sun. 7-10pm

Opening Night of Footloose the Musical at PSHS, Fri. 7pm

Band of Brothers at Parkersburg VFW, Fri. 8pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 2ND AND SUNDAY, APRIL 3RD

Free Showing of Space Jam at Odyssey 7 Theatre, Sat. 10am

New Era Kite Fest at New Era One Room School House, Sat.-Sun. 11am-4pm

Opening Minds Through Art Exhibit Opening at Parkersburg Art Center, Sat. 2-3pm

Fallen Snow Painting Party and Abby Farnsworth Book Signing at The Watering Can Art Studio, Sat. 3-6pm

Footloose the Musical Dinner Theatre at PSHS, Sat. 6pm

The Troubadours at The Adelphia, Sat. 9:30pm

Sensitive Bunny-Bunny Photo Experience for Children with all Spectrums of Special Needs at Grand Central Mall, Sat. 9–11am

Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sun. 11am-2pm

Also, check out all the art classes for kids and adults at Makerspace, Parkersburg Art Center and the Watering Can Art Studio

