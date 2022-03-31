Advertisement

City of Marietta to close off part of the bike path next week

Part of the bike path will be closed near the water treatment plant
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Part of the bike path, near the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Marietta will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

These days may change depending on the weather. The city will be working on a drainage project and will remove limbs and trees in the area.

This is one of many spring projects the City of Marietta is working on this season. City workers are trimming trees, repaving sidewalks in neighborhoods, repainting city buildings and crosswalks, tending to cemeteries and parks, and any other maintenance repairs.

