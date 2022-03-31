Advertisement

Defense rests after 1 day in Ohio doctor’s murder trial

Dr. William Husel is accused of ordering excessive painkillers for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System.(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Lawyers representing an Ohio doctor charged in multiple hospital deaths have wrapped up their case after one day and a single witness.

Dr. William Husel is accused of ordering excessive painkillers for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System.

Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives. Husel has pleaded not guilty to 14 murder counts.

His attorneys say Husel was only practicing comfort care for his patients.

Husel’s attorneys called one witness, an anesthesiologist who testified that Husel’s patients died from their illnesses and not Husel’s actions, then rested their case on Thursday.

Closing arguments are expected Monday.

