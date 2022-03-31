Advertisement

Delaware police arrest 2 wanted in girl’s killing in WV

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DOVER, DEL. (AP) - Police in Delaware say they’ve arrested two West Virginia women wanted in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old girl.

Dover Police say city officers and the U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force arrested Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks of Bluefield, West Virginia, at the Mainstay Suites around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Bluefield Police Lt. Kenny Adams told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that there were warrants charging the women with murder.

Adams says police believe adults in the vehicle the girl was riding in last week were the targets of the shooting.

Dover police say the women will be held at Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution pending their extradition to West Virginia.

