Local health departments expand Covid booster clinics

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio. (WTAP) - The FDA recently authorized a second Covid booster shot dose for adults 50 and older.

Now multiple health departments will be offering those doses.

The Ohio Department of Health sent out its guidance to local health departments Wednesday afternoon. Both Washington County Health Department officials and Marietta Belpre Health Department officials say they will be offering the extra boosters in their regularly scheduled vaccine clinics.

For the Washington County Health Department, this means Tuesdays 9 AM to 3:30 PM, Wednesdays until 5:30 PM, and Fridays from 9 AM to 3:30 PM.

For the Marietta Belpre Health Department, this means Mondays and Tuesdays from 8:30 AM to around 3 PM.

Washington County Health Department’s Nursing Director Angie Rarey advises, before you rush in to get your second booster, to keep in mind that Covid is at its worst in the winter and the booster’s max effectiveness lasts four or five months.

“If you get your booster now, if it’s lasting for five to six months, that booster effectiveness may be waning when the virus is at its strongest,” she said.

People under 50 who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are also eligible for a second booster dose.

Dianna Beck, the Marietta Belpre Health Department’s nursing director, says people who will benefit most from the second dose are people with comorbidities.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, on the other hand, will not be offering these extra booster doses at this time. Malcolm Lanham, the community health director, explained that the demand just isn’t there. He says they’ve been getting next to no vaccination requests but will offer the extra booster doses if demand shoots up.

