Man’s body found by kayakers on Hocking River

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Kayakers on the Hocking River located a man’s body near Nelsonville, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Department.

Wednesday, the Hocking County 911 Center received a call reporting the discovery.

Due to the location being very close to the Hocking and Athens County line, the information was relayed to the Athens County 911 Center and deputies from both Athens and Hocking County responded to the scene.

Athens County Sheriff Smith states, “deputies arrived in the area off State Route 278 at the bottom of Lick Run Hill, just outside Nelsonville and located a deceased man on a sand bar in the river.”

Due to exposure to natural elements, deputies were unable to positively identify the deceased. The Athens County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy of the body, which will be conducted at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

No further details have been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.