Obituary: Kinamon, Bonnie L. Brown

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bonnie L. Brown Kinamon , 72, of Parkersburg passed away March 21, 2022 at her residence in Parkersburg, WV. She was born on October 15, 1949 in Charleston, WV.

Military Graveside Services will be Wednesday, April 6th, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg

