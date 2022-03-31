Advertisement

Obituary: Thomas, Richard E. (Rick)

Richard E. Thomas (Rick) Obit
Richard E. Thomas (Rick) Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Richard E. Thomas (Rick) 70 of Parkersburg took his last cruise as Captain of the ship to his last destination on Wednesday, March 30.

He guided his loving wife and children through the waves of life until he ported in paradise. He was surrounded by his loving family as his journey ended.

He was born in Parkersburg on March 2, 1952 to the late Regina Jones Thomas and Chester Vale Thomas.

He worked at Kentucky Fried Chicken for 18 years prior to taking over the family business, Kesterson Cleaners and Launderers in 1988.

He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Debbie, five children, Katrina Schnopp (Lori) of Morgantown, Ricky Thomas (Charity) of Vienna, Rachael Thomas of Parkersburg, Becky Miller (Rich) of Acworth, Ga and Missy Jarvis (Matt) of Davisville. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Kortnie, Josh, Jasmine, Dylan, Caleb, Alyssa, Breimon, Carsynn, Ayden, Jamieson and Kylee, 3 great-daughters, Vada Skye, Isabella, Lilah and a great-grandson on the way, Kohen. In addition, he is survived by 2 brothers, Mike Thomas, Chet Thomas and a sister, Patty Lowers and 2 step-brothers, Gary Morrison, Roger Morrison and a step-sister, Susan.

Funeral services will be Saturday 3PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Kurt Busiek officiating. Private interment service will follow at the convenience of the family at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday 1-3PM.

Online condolences may be sent to family at www.LeavittFuneralHome,com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Taylor has been charged with murder for the death of Cory Friend. Taylor allegedly...
Parkersburg man’s malicious assault charge upgraded to a murder charge
One person taken to hospital after stabbing on 37th Street in Parkersburg
Quinten Alan “Q-Bird” Crouch Obit
Obituary: Crouch, Quinten Alan “Q-Bird”
Lemming and Hall arrested.
Two men arrested for alleged sex crimes involving children
Willis is chosen as new superintendent of Wood County Schools.
UPDATE: Christie Willis chosen as new Wood County Schools Superintendent

Latest News

James Gilbert Yonley Obit
Obituary: Yonley, James Gilbert
Bonnie L. Brown Kinamon Obit
Obituary: Kinamon, Bonnie L. Brown
Bryan Keith Vaughn Obit
Obituary: Vaughn, Bryan Keith
Quinten Alan “Q-Bird” Crouch Obit
Obituary: Crouch, Quinten Alan “Q-Bird”