Obituary: Thomas, Richard E. (Rick)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Richard E. Thomas (Rick) 70 of Parkersburg took his last cruise as Captain of the ship to his last destination on Wednesday, March 30.

He guided his loving wife and children through the waves of life until he ported in paradise. He was surrounded by his loving family as his journey ended.

He was born in Parkersburg on March 2, 1952 to the late Regina Jones Thomas and Chester Vale Thomas.

He worked at Kentucky Fried Chicken for 18 years prior to taking over the family business, Kesterson Cleaners and Launderers in 1988.

He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Debbie, five children, Katrina Schnopp (Lori) of Morgantown, Ricky Thomas (Charity) of Vienna, Rachael Thomas of Parkersburg, Becky Miller (Rich) of Acworth, Ga and Missy Jarvis (Matt) of Davisville. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Kortnie, Josh, Jasmine, Dylan, Caleb, Alyssa, Breimon, Carsynn, Ayden, Jamieson and Kylee, 3 great-daughters, Vada Skye, Isabella, Lilah and a great-grandson on the way, Kohen. In addition, he is survived by 2 brothers, Mike Thomas, Chet Thomas and a sister, Patty Lowers and 2 step-brothers, Gary Morrison, Roger Morrison and a step-sister, Susan.

Funeral services will be Saturday 3PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Kurt Busiek officiating. Private interment service will follow at the convenience of the family at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday 1-3PM.

Online condolences may be sent to family at www.LeavittFuneralHome,com.

