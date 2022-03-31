Obituary: Yonley, James Gilbert

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - James Gilbert Yonley, 92, of Vienna, W.Va. passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at his residence.

He was born January 22, 1930 at Shadyside, Ohio, a son of the late Blaine E. and Bessie R. Mallott Yonley.

James was a retired USMC staff sargeant. He also was a self-employed land surveyor. James enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Marine Corps League, Devil Dogs and Bob O’Malley Detachment 1436. James had attended the Rosemar Road Church of Christ.

He is survived by four daughters, Sheila C. Gebbie of Naples, Fla., Susan R. Goyette (Roy) of Alva, Fla., Sondra L. Grimes (Michael) of Negaunee, Mich. and Sharon A. Seedorf (Steve) of Vienna; two sons, James G. Yonley, Jr. (Carrie) of Ashland, Missouri and Joseph R. Yonley (Darlene) of Lake St. Louis, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Amanda King, Samantha Kulinski, Alan Grimes, Jennie Palmer, Colin Gebbie, Michael Yonley, Rodney Grimes and Steven Samek; and six great-grandchildren, Audrey Gebbie, Olivia Nordone, Ian Samek, Carter Kulinski, Sydney Kulinski and Savannah Palmer.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife in 2020, Ora Iona “Becky” Pierson Yonley; and two sisters, Shirley A. Summers and Myrna K. Parrish.

It was James’s desire to be cremated with services at the convenience of his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 – 5th Street, Parkersburg.

Memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Bob O’Malley Detachment 1436, PO Box 114, Marietta, OH 45750

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.