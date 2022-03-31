Parkersburg Man Pleads Guilty to Role in Drug Conspiracy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana.

According to court documents and statements made in court, John Michael Wells II, 33, admitted to paying and arranging for methamphetamine and marijuana to be shipped through mail from outside West Virginia to the Parkersburg area.

The drugs were then sold by another person who would give Wells the money he received from the sales of the methamphetamine and marijuana. The cash he received was then used to buy more of these drugs from his suppliers.

Wells admitted to conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in the Southern District of West Virginia from October 2021 to at least November 2021.

Wells is scheduled to be sentenced on June 29, 2022, and face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison.

U.S. Attorney, Will Thompson, made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Parkersburg Police Department, and the Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force.

