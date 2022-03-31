Advertisement

Parkersburg man’s malicious assault charge upgraded to a murder charge

WTAP News @ 10
By Phyllis Smith and Samantha Cavalli
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was charged with murder on March 30 in Wood County Magistrate Court for an incident back on March 21 that resulted in the victim’s death.

Derek Taylor, 38, allegedly attacked Cory Friend in the head on March 21 on Covert Street in Parkersburg. According to a criminal complaint, Friend suffered a broken nose, facial fractures, and multiple brain bleeds. Friend was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.V., where he died a few days later.

Taylor originally was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court and booked in jail on March 26 for malicious assault with a $500,000 surety bond.

According to Lieutenant Mike Stalnaker with the Parkersburg Police Department, Taylor’s malicious assault charge and bond will be dismissed. Taylor will have his bond hearing in Wood County Circuit Court in a week regarding the murder charge.

Lieutenant Stalnaker said officials are still investigating the weapon Taylor allegedly used and the motive behind the attack.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person taken to hospital after stabbing on 37th Street in Parkersburg
Willis is chosen as new superintendent of Wood County Schools.
UPDATE: Christie Willis chosen as new Wood County Schools Superintendent
Clarksburg excavator incident
Man identified, details released in fatal workplace accident
Crystal Dawn Burke will serve five years for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Former Marietta basketball coach sentenced to five years
UPDATE: Man sentenced in “quick draw” shooting death case

Latest News

People under 50 who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are also eligible for a second...
Local health departments expand Covid booster clinics
Dr. Geoffrey Cousins has been a surgeon for almost two decades.
It’s National Doctors’ Day: A look into the stethoscope
Taylor charged with murder
WTAP News @ 10 - Taylor murder charge
Cruise travel
WTAP News @ 10 - CDC drops covid warning for cruise travel