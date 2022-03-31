Advertisement

Sports in American Culture class speaks with NFL head coach Andy Reid

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg High School Sports in American Culture class gets a chance to speak with another prolific name in sports.

The class got a zoom visit from the Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid.

Students in the class asked the Super Bowl-winning coach about his life and career and a little more insight into the NFL.

“It’s really big to us. Because eventually we’ll have the opportunity to say to our children that we were able to speak to these big names like Andy Reid,” says senior, William Kelly.

Students asked Reid about his coaching career, his coaching of quarterbacks like Brett Favre, Donovan McNabb and Patrick Mahomes, and also Reid’s love for Hawaiian shirts.

