This Is Home: Warren High School FFA members win state competition

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) -A group of Warren High School FFA members have not only made school history but is being honored for being the top team to compete in a state-wide competition.

Blake Campbell, the Agro-science teacher and FFA advisor at Warren High School says seventeen first-year Warren FFA members recently participated in the State Greenhand Quiz. Campbell said their group placed first out of over 150 teams and 2,700 students across the state of Ohio.

“This is the first time ever for the Greenhand Quiz and the first time ever for us to place in a competition for us,” Campbell said.

Campbell said the purpose of the quiz is to allow students to increase their basic knowledge about FFA and anything related to the study of agriculture.

Four team members, including Freshman Emma Sutton and Launa Ireland, placed in the top 10 in the state.

“I felt like I knew a lot of it because I studied a lot and he did a really good job teaching us about it,” Ireland said.

“When we went to take the test I felt like I knew the material. It was difficult but I feel like the way we prepared for it wasn’t too hard.”

Both Sutton and Ireland said their families farm different crops and cows and that they joined the FFA to keep their family tradition going and to continue to study subjects they have been interested in their entire lives.

“We eat the foods that come from the animals, we eat the foods that are grown on the farm. It impacts our lives more than people realize,” Ireland said.

Campbell said the students will be recognized in May at the Ohio FFA State Convention. The National test will take place this fall.

“It was a goal for our students. Last year we placed in the top five and so it was a goal to beat last year’s team and they did that. So, it was great for them to surpass that,” Campbell said.

“It’s a great tradition to keep building upon that and really get our first-year member students excited about being FFA because it truly is more than just being a part of a class, it’s about being a part of a family and being a part of something that they can call home here at school.”

