W. Va. governor asks for new names for appellate court vacancy

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice wants a fresh list of names as he considers a replacement for a position on the new Intermediate Court of Appeals.(Governor Justice)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice wants a fresh list of names as he considers a replacement for a position on the new Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Justice appointed Donald A. Nickerson Jr. of Wheeling in December to a 6 1/2-year term, but Nickerson submitted his resignation last week before he was sworn in.

Justice asked the West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission on Wednesday to reopen the application period and submit a new list of names for him to choose from.

Justice’s office says the commission will accept new applications through April 15.

