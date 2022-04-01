Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis all star basketball tournament will be held this Friday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis all star tournament will be returning with its basketball series on Friday April 1st, 2022.

It’s a tradition with a mission, aimed at raising awareness and finding the cure for cystic fibrosis. The genetic disorder is caused by thick mucus build up.

BACF Board Member Barry Cheuvront elaborated, “CF mainly affects your lungs. You get breathing problems, you get easily affected with colds and flu and whatever and, besides lung problems, it affects your digestive system…,”

It can also cause diabetes among other complications.

It’s a challenge Cheuvront is familiar with. He was diagnosed with CF at 15 and began feeling the serious damage it can cause in his mid to late twenties.

He remembered, “I mean I couldn’t breathe I mean, couldn’t run anymore, and stuff like that and then in my early thirties, the word transplant - they started talking about that.”

Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis football tournaments began about 26 years ago and Cheuvront’s been an avid supporter even before he joined the board.

“It was in ‘94 when they started football games and I’ve only missed one and that’s when I had my transplant,” he said.

Friday will mark the 19th annual basketball tournament. All money raised goes to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, which is currently looking for the cure.

“It means a lot. I mean over the years you meet other CF’ers that come to the game and they’re just fascinated that they’re not the only ones out there with CF and it’s - the word’s being spread,” Cheuvront said.

The all-star high school seniors of Ohio will be facing off with the all-star high school seniors of West Virginia.

Game Coordinator Bill Camp said their last game was so well attended that there was nowhere left to sit in the athletic center.

“I think it’s something that our community can take pride in, you know, the fact that they’re able to help out a cause like this - to make a difference in so many people’s lives,” he said.

The game will be held at Parkersburg South High School. Doors open at 4:30 PM, the girls game starts at 5:30 PM, and the boys game starts at 7:30 PM. There will be skills competitions at half time like three point shoot outs and the slam dunk contest.

You can buy tickets for $5 at the door.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.