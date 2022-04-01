Caldwell sentenced for attempted felonious assault

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A woman from Marietta is sentenced to two and half years in prison. Judge Mark Kerenyi sentenced Sierah Caldwell for her role in an attack on a man named Devon Ours.

Ours was attacked with a baseball bat in February 2021 and had to go to the hospital. Caldwell pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault after originally being indicted on charges of attempted murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Her boyfriend, Steven Osborne, was sentenced to 10 years in prison last month after entering an Alford plea to a charge of attempted murder.

