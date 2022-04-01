Advertisement

The first Right-At-Home is open and ready for business in the MOV

WTAP News @ 6- Right-At-Home
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The first Right-At-Home in-home caregiving service is officially open and ready for business in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Chrisy Heiss is the owner of the new Right-At-Home location in Marietta. She started out as a physical therapist assistant at a local skilled nursing facility before taking her passion for helping others and starting her own business.

Right-At-Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently.

Right-At-Home offers companionship for elder people who may need it by helping with any personal needs such as bathing, getting dressed, cooking meals, or even walking any pets.

“If family members are trying to maintain longevity with their mom or dad or family member in their home they are needing more and more care. They might not be around as much they might still be working. There might just be a sense of loneliness that they need someone to come and enjoy some company with them,” said Heiss.

For more information about Right-At-Home’s services you can call 740-538-5301 or you can head over to their website movhomecare.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Taylor has been charged with murder for the death of Cory Friend. Taylor allegedly...
Parkersburg man’s malicious assault charge upgraded to a murder charge
A jury in West Virginia has awarded more than $17 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit to a...
W. Va. man left paralyzed after spine surgery wins $17M verdict
A Parkersburg man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana.
Parkersburg Man Pleads Guilty to Role in Drug Conspiracy
An 18-year-old named Sierah Caldwell is indicted for attempted murder in Washington County.
Caldwell sentenced for attempted felonious assault
Man’s body found by kayakers on Hocking River

Latest News

Righditarod Event is back after 2 year hiatus
Local Non-Profit event returns to the MOV after two year hiatus due to COVID-19
West Virginia State University interim President Ericke Cage has been chosen to become the...
West Virginia State University board picks Cage as president
Ruth Marie Phillips of Chesapeake, Ohio, was ordered Thursday to pay the restitution in federal...
Woman ordered to pay for stealing from children’s charity
WTAP News @ 10 - BACF PKG
WTAP News @ 10 - BACF PKG