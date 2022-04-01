The first Right-At-Home is open and ready for business in the MOV

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The first Right-At-Home in-home caregiving service is officially open and ready for business in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Chrisy Heiss is the owner of the new Right-At-Home location in Marietta. She started out as a physical therapist assistant at a local skilled nursing facility before taking her passion for helping others and starting her own business.

Right-At-Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently.

Right-At-Home offers companionship for elder people who may need it by helping with any personal needs such as bathing, getting dressed, cooking meals, or even walking any pets.

“If family members are trying to maintain longevity with their mom or dad or family member in their home they are needing more and more care. They might not be around as much they might still be working. There might just be a sense of loneliness that they need someone to come and enjoy some company with them,” said Heiss.

For more information about Right-At-Home’s services you can call 740-538-5301 or you can head over to their website movhomecare.com

