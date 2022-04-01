Local Non-Profit event returns to the MOV after two year hiatus due to COVID-19

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A local non-profit event is coming back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Right Path of Washington County is hosting a race against hunger as the ‘Righditarod” event returns to the Mid-Ohio Valley on Saturday morning.

The event is being held at the Kroger in Belpre on Washington Avenue starting at 11 a.m. to one p.m. Event staff will be there at 9:30 a.m. for registration and anyone is welcome to participate. If participants show up early enough they are encouraged to decorate their cart for the event!

The ‘Righditarod’ is an annual community service project of the Right Path for Washington County, benefitting the counties 13 food pantries and Harvest for Hope.

Justin Skinner, a team leader of the Kroger, spoke about the significance this event has meant for the community in the past.

“The last two years we have done it, we raised over $20,000 for just all of the businesses coming together. $20,000 that’s a lot of food to really take care of the people in the community,” said Skinner.

If you are looking for more information about the event call 740-374-6990 or you can visit the Right Path of Washington Counties Facebook page for more details.

