Obituary: Ball, Wilma Dean

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wilma Dean Ball, 88 of Parkersburg, WV passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

She was born December 26, 1933 in Boone County, WV. Wilma graduated from Glenville State College – continued education at West Virginia University with a Masters Degree. She taught grades six and seven at Danville Grade School and retired from Wood County after thirty-four years of teaching. She also worked for the FBI for two years and three summers. Wilma attended Stout Memorial United Methodist Church where she was active in Rachel Circle, Wesleyannas and Sunday School Class. She was a member of ALPHA DELTA KAPPA where she was a Golden Sister. Her favorite places to visit were the Canaan Valley area and Panama City Beach, FL. Wilma was a History Buff and liked visiting WV Historical sites. She believed in saving the environment by recycling and upcycling and liked to take care of flower gardens and postage gardens. Thanks to Darcie Conner for kindness and skill in managing Wilma’s care.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mina and Cyril Ball and one sister, Emma Harden.

Survivors include two brothers, Frederick and wife Virginia Ball of Danville, WV and Ralph Ball of Alta Monte Springs, Florida and several nieces and one nephew.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the Stout Memorial United Methodist Church, Parkersburg with Pastor Cynthia Eakle officiating.

Visitation will be 12:00 pm till time of services, Wednesday at the church.

Burial will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, April 7 at the Madison Memorial Gardens, Boone County, WV.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St., Parkersburg is honored to serve the Ball family.

