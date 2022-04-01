Advertisement

Obituary: Ball, Wilma Dean

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Wilma Dean Ball Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wilma Dean Ball, 88 of Parkersburg, WV passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

She was born December 26, 1933 in Boone County, WV. Wilma graduated from Glenville State College – continued education at West Virginia University with a Masters Degree. She taught grades six and seven at Danville Grade School and retired from Wood County after thirty-four years of teaching. She also worked for the FBI for two years and three summers. Wilma attended Stout Memorial United Methodist Church where she was active in Rachel Circle, Wesleyannas and Sunday School Class. She was a member of ALPHA DELTA KAPPA where she was a Golden Sister. Her favorite places to visit were the Canaan Valley area and Panama City Beach, FL. Wilma was a History Buff and liked visiting WV Historical sites. She believed in saving the environment by recycling and upcycling and liked to take care of flower gardens and postage gardens. Thanks to Darcie Conner for kindness and skill in managing Wilma’s care.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mina and Cyril Ball and one sister, Emma Harden.

Survivors include two brothers, Frederick and wife Virginia Ball of Danville, WV and Ralph Ball of Alta Monte Springs, Florida and several nieces and one nephew.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the Stout Memorial United Methodist Church, Parkersburg with Pastor Cynthia Eakle officiating.

Visitation will be 12:00 pm till time of services, Wednesday at the church.

Burial will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, April 7 at the Madison Memorial Gardens, Boone County, WV.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St., Parkersburg is honored to serve the Ball family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Taylor has been charged with murder for the death of Cory Friend. Taylor allegedly...
Parkersburg man’s malicious assault charge upgraded to a murder charge
A jury in West Virginia has awarded more than $17 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit to a...
W. Va. man left paralyzed after spine surgery wins $17M verdict
A Parkersburg man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana.
Parkersburg Man Pleads Guilty to Role in Drug Conspiracy
An 18-year-old named Sierah Caldwell is indicted for attempted murder in Washington County.
Caldwell sentenced for attempted felonious assault
Man’s body found by kayakers on Hocking River

Latest News

Cory Glen Friend Obit
Obituary: Friend, Cory Glen
Sheila D. (Fields) Sleeth Obit
Obituary: Sleeth, Shelia D. (Fields)
Ronald Glen Wenmoth Obit
Obituary: Wenmoth, Ronald Glen
Beverly Belleville Williamson Obit
Obituary: Williamson, Beverly Belleville