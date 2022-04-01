Advertisement

Obituary: Bright, Paul Ray

Paul Ray Bright Obit
Paul Ray Bright Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Paul Ray Bright, 43 of Marietta, Ohio died on March 30, 2022 at the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Gallipolis, Ohio on September 1, 1978 and was the son of the late Paul Ray Bright and Dwanna Dee Massie Jett.

He had worked as a painter and had been a member of District 53, Local 93 Painter’s Union out of Marietta, Ohio.

Survivors include his two daughters, Madison Bright of Marietta, Ohio, Kortney Bright of Vienna, WV, two sisters, Angela Jett, Samantha Bright-James, brother, Matthew Jett. He is also survived by his stepfather, Kevin (Diane) Jett who raised him since the age of three. Also surviving is his maternal grandmother, Bonnie Swisher and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be on Sunday at 3:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, Ohio. Friends may call at the funeral home from 1:00 PM till time of services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Taylor has been charged with murder for the death of Cory Friend. Taylor allegedly...
Parkersburg man’s malicious assault charge upgraded to a murder charge
A jury in West Virginia has awarded more than $17 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit to a...
W. Va. man left paralyzed after spine surgery wins $17M verdict
A Parkersburg man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana.
Parkersburg Man Pleads Guilty to Role in Drug Conspiracy
An 18-year-old named Sierah Caldwell is indicted for attempted murder in Washington County.
Caldwell sentenced for attempted felonious assault
Man’s body found by kayakers on Hocking River

Latest News

Ronald Glen Wenmoth Obit
Obituary: Wenmoth, Ronald Glen
Beverly Belleville Williamson Obit
Obituary: Williamson, Beverly Belleville
Scott Patrick Lynch Obit
Obituary: Lynch, Scott Patrick
Eiko Nakamura Seevers Obit
Obituary: Seevers, Eiko Nakamura