Obituary: Bright, Paul Ray

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Paul Ray Bright, 43 of Marietta, Ohio died on March 30, 2022 at the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Gallipolis, Ohio on September 1, 1978 and was the son of the late Paul Ray Bright and Dwanna Dee Massie Jett.

He had worked as a painter and had been a member of District 53, Local 93 Painter’s Union out of Marietta, Ohio.

Survivors include his two daughters, Madison Bright of Marietta, Ohio, Kortney Bright of Vienna, WV, two sisters, Angela Jett, Samantha Bright-James, brother, Matthew Jett. He is also survived by his stepfather, Kevin (Diane) Jett who raised him since the age of three. Also surviving is his maternal grandmother, Bonnie Swisher and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be on Sunday at 3:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, Ohio. Friends may call at the funeral home from 1:00 PM till time of services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

