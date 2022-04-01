Obituary: Epler, Dwight J. “Ike”

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - Dwight J. “Ike” Epler, 73, of Beverly, OH died Thursday March 31, 2022 at Muskingum Valley Nursing Home.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Carter and Roberta E. (Little) Epler. He liked fishing, Yodeling, and telling jokes.

He is survived by three brothers Stanley Epler (Evie) of Davisville, Brian Epler of Parkersburg, and Clint Epler of Elizabeth; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins; including Joanne Gorrell who was like a sister to him.

Services will be Monday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Myers officiating.

Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be Sunday 2-4 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.