Obituary: Friend, Cory Glen

By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Cory Glen Friend, born June 18, 1991, went to Heaven to be with his brother Chad and Mamaw Vera Drake on March 26, 2022.

He is survived by his four sons, Kamonie, Kayson, Elizah “King”, and Gunner, his parents Carol McGill (Larry) and Ronald Friend, 3 sisters, Nichole “Chole” Sams (Randy), Tosha Combs (Jeff), and Ashley Daggett (Shane), two step-sisters, Stacy and Mindy McGill, step-brother Joey McGill (Ashley), 12 nieces and nephews, and many aunts and uncles.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences to the family, please visit MOVCremation.com.

