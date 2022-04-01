Advertisement

Obituary: Lee, George Leonard

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - George Leonard Lee, 56, of Parkersburg passed away March 29th, 2022, at OSU Hospital in Columbus, OH.

He was born November 17, 1965, a son to the late George and Lois Lee. George attended Fort Boreman House of Prayer in Parkersburg, WV.

Surviving George is his brother Geoff Lee (Denise) and nephew Kyle. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation time will be held for George on Monday, April 4th, from 5-8pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. George’s remains will be cremated after the visitation time, as per the family’s wishes.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

