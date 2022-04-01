Advertisement

Obituary: Lynch, Scott Patrick

By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Scott Patrick Lynch, 54, of Belpre Ohio went home to his Heavenly father on Saturday, March 27, 2022.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV on February 17, 1968. He was the son of Robert (Debby) Lynch of Wapakoneta, OH and Jennifer (Bill) Carpenter of Reedsville, OH.

Scott was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend with a kind heart who loved to fish, hunt, and play guitar. He had a gentle soul and loved fully.  Scott was a 1986 graduate of Warren High School. He served in the United States Air Force. He made a living working in the concrete industry. Scott loved to ride his motorcycle.

He is survived by his parents, siblings Shawn (Kelly) Lynch, Joel (Ellen) Lynch, Billy Carpenter, Mandy (Shannon) Reynolds, Jen (Jeff) Parsons, Chris Carpenter, Rachel (Kenny) Alkire, Laura Carpenter, Megan Carpenter, Lucinda (Ryan) Embry, Robert Hinton, Laura (Todd) Highley, Benjamin Hinton, Lorena (John) Southhall, Sam Hinton, Katy Lynch; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lena and Herb Roush, Bryce and Evelyn Lynch and sister Kelly Marie Lynch.

Revelation 21:4 “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain; for the former things are passed away.”

There will be a visitation on Sunday, April 3, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

