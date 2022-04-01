Obituary: Seevers, Eiko Nakamura

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Eiko Nakamura Seevers passed away peacefully March 24, 2022, at a feisty 94 years old.

She was raised in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan. Her fondest youthful memories were skiing to school. She met Harold “Pete” Seevers while he was stationed in Japan after World War II. Eiko was an Agricultural Engineer and that served as a foundation for her lifelong love of flowers and gardens. She had an eye for simply making things more beautiful. Pete fell for Eiko the moment he saw her. They were married in April 27, 1957 (Pete is currently greeting Eiko with open arms in heaven).

She moved to Marietta, Ohio and raised four boys Richard J. Seevers (Norma), William S. Seevers, Jeff Seevers (Jackie), and Thomas D. Seevers. She was a beloved grandma to her only grandchild Robert “Cole”.

Eiko enjoyed gardening and was outstanding cook; her Japanese cucumbers were unique to Ohio. People looked forward to her homemade fried rice at community events, it was a favorite dish always requested. Eiko was small in stature but had the big heart especially for Down syndrome kids. She was generous, kind and had a lot of compassion; throughout her life she helped many people. She volunteered for WASCO and was a member of the Eastern Star.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday (Apr. 4) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park. Calling hours will be Sunday (Apr. 3) from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to WASCO. 340 Muskingum Dr., Marietta 45750.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.