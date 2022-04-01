Obituary: Sleeth, Shelia D. (Fields)

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sheila D. (Fields) Sleeth, 68, of Washington, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

Sheila was born January 8, 1954, in Fairmont, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Betty (Hester) Teets and Alfred Fields.

She graduated from Barrackville High School, class of 1971. Sheila then attended and graduated from Fairmont State College and WVU, where she obtained an Associate’s and a Bachelor’s degree. She retired as a registered nurse after 40 years at Camden Clark Hospital.

Sheila is survived by two sons, John Patrick Sleeth, of Washington, West Virginia, and Justin Denver Sleeth, of Patrick Air Force base in Florida; one half-brother, Alfred Fields, Jr., of Arizona; three half-sisters, Janet Lee, of Akron, Ohio, Jeanne Fields, of Oklahoma, and Sharon Fromyer, of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Corbin Denver Sleeth and Vivian Dawn Sleeth, both of Rockledge, Florida; several cousins; and three nieces who were very special in her life.

In addition to her parents, Sheila was preceded in death by her husband, John Ronald Sleeth; her step-father, Robert Lee Teets; and her maternal grandparents, Dora and Denver Hicks.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, with burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

