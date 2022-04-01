Obituary: Williamson, Beverly Belleville

NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Beverly Belleville Williamson, 65, of Newport passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Beverly was born August 2, 1956 in Marietta to John W. and Hilda M. Frances Belleville.

She graduated from Frontier High School in 1975.

Beverly was a homemaker who raised her grandchildren. She was the “Rock” of the family and kept everyone together. She was a friend to every person she met and was a great wife, mother and grandmother.

On March 4, 1978, she married James Williamson who survives with their daughters, Dawn and Desirae Williamson; grandchildren: Chad and Arianna Williamson, Michaela and Christopher Correa and Richard Belleville. She is also survives by brother J. B. (Beth) Belleville, brother-in-law Allen (Stacey) Williamson, sister-in-law Connie (Ted) Whiteman, brothers-in-law Jeffrey Williamson and Charles (Karen) Williamson and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (Apr. 5) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.

Family will greet friends before the service on Tuesday from 9 until 11.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

