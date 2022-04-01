Pet of the Week: Jelly Bean from the Humane Society of Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Jelly Bean! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Jelly Bean is a domestic bunny, and he is from the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Jelly Bean is a very calm bunny. According to Taylor Nutter of HSOP, bunnies make great first pets for younger children because they are low maintenance animals. Jelly Bean enjoys hopping around and being pet on his head and back.

If you are looking to adopt Jelly Bean or any other pets from the Humane Society of Parkersburg, make sure to visit their website https://www.hsop.org/ and head to the adopt tab to find more information.

