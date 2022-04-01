Advertisement

Psaki to leave White House for MSNBC job, reports say

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a March 8 briefing. Multiple reports stated she...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a March 8 briefing. Multiple reports stated she plans to leave the Biden administration for a hosting role with MSNBC.
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki is finalizing plans to leave the Biden administration for a hosting job with MSNBC, according to multiple reports.

Axios reported she plans to leave in May and begin appearing on MSNBC programming as well as hosting a show on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. She has not officially signed a contract with the network, but talks are in the advanced stages, sources told CNN.

No official announcement has been made by Psaki or the White House.

Psaki also served as the spokesperson for the State Department and the White House communications director during the Obama administration.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Taylor has been charged with murder for the death of Cory Friend. Taylor allegedly...
Parkersburg man’s malicious assault charge upgraded to a murder charge
A jury in West Virginia has awarded more than $17 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit to a...
W. Va. man left paralyzed after spine surgery wins $17M verdict
A Parkersburg man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana.
Parkersburg Man Pleads Guilty to Role in Drug Conspiracy
An 18-year-old named Sierah Caldwell is indicted for attempted murder in Washington County.
Caldwell sentenced for attempted felonious assault
Man’s body found by kayakers on Hocking River

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference March 31. (Source: POOL/CNN)
COVID-19 asylum limits at US-Mexico border to end May 23
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said growing a clean energy economy is essential to...
Buttigieg touts clean energy economy
Amazon Labor Union (ALU) members celebrates after an update during the voting results to...
Amazon workers in NYC vote to unionize, a first for company
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen Sunday.
FBI joins search for Florida mom missing since Sunday
FILE - This Dec. 12, 2018, file photo shows traffic on the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles....
New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026 under US standards