West Virginia State University board picks Cage as president

West Virginia State University interim President Ericke Cage has been chosen to become the...
West Virginia State University interim President Ericke Cage has been chosen to become the school’s 13th president.(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
INSTITUTE, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia State University interim President Ericke Cage has been chosen to become the school’s 13th president.

The Board of Governors unanimously chose Cage on Thursday.

He joined the university in July as vice president and chief of staff and was appointed chief operating officer on July 30 and interim president in September.

The school has been searching for a new president to replace Nicole Pride, who resigned last summer, less than a year after becoming the historically Black university’s first female president.

Pride had faced pressure from school officials to leave office.

