Woman ordered to pay for stealing from children’s charity

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A former employee of a West Virginia nonprofit group that assists children and their families has been ordered to pay more than $4.6 million for stealing federal funds.

Ruth Marie Phillips of Chesapeake, Ohio, was ordered Thursday to pay the restitution in federal court in Huntington.

In January she was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Phillips admitted in September that she stole more than $4.7 million from the River Valley Child Development Services in Huntington from December 2013 through August 2020.

Phillips previously agreed to forfeit hundreds of thousands of dollars from the sale of homes, airplanes and several vehicles.

