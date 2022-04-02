The 13th annual kite fest will be held today and tomorrow

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The New Era Kite Festival is back in town for the 13th time.

It will be held today and tomorrow in Mineral Wells at the New Era One Room School for people of all ages.

At the event they will have kites, food options, a bouncy castle and plenty of room to fly kites. They also offer reasonably priced kites for purchase.

The festival started 13 years ago to help raise money for the one room school museum and to get people out of their houses to be active while also having fun.

WTAP will have more from the festival tomorrow with Vice President Dave Bunner.

