Bob Huggins inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Bob Huggins inducted into HOF
Bob Huggins inducted into HOF(WVU Athletics)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The longtime head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers men’s basketball team has been inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for the Class of 2022.

Coach Bob Huggins is one of the 13 members inducted into the Class of 2022 after his induction was leaked earlier this week.

Huggins career truly speaks for itself; 900 career wins, 25 NCAA tournament appearances, and two trips to the final four. All within 45 years of coaching.

It has been a long time coming for Coach Huggins and it is well deserved.

