Local law enforcement conducts extensive warrant sweep

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Multiple local law enforcement agencies partnered together, arresting over 25 people Thursday night. Over 40 law enforcement officers were involved in the sweep.

The major mission of that night was to take care of outstanding arrest warrants focusing on crime from the last year and a half.

Crimes include brandishing weapons, illegally owning weapons, fraud, and theft, among other offenses. Some of the arrests made were for felonies.

Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Pat Lefebure said of the sweep, “This is just a - I think a great outreach from law enforcement to show this community that we’re taking this seriously - that we are going to go out and look for people who are evading arrest, who are not coming to court, and we are taking that seriously and to bring them into justice here.”

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Parkersburg police, Vienna police, Williamstown police, and West Virginia State Police all took part in the operation.

Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard said, “..., and one of the best things is seeing those cars from different areas helping us. I mean, it sends a message to those outside our community that we’re united and, in today’s world, police agencies more than ever need to be more united than we ever have been.”

Lefebure said this cooperation is a matter of practicality, especially in this day and age.

“We’re not seeing those types of people who want to be in law enforcement so we’re going to have to work more as a team and coordinate together because every one of these agencies is short-staffed right now so we have to be creative in the ways we go about doing these things in the future.”

Lefebure said law enforcement also coordinated traffic and interdiction efforts in high crime areas within Wood County Thursday night.

